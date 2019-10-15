Former Vice President Joe Biden was the only 2020 presidential candidate on the Democratic primary debate stage Tuesday night allotted time to discuss his son’s foreign business scandal.

CNN spent less than three minutes on the issue during the first hour, allowing only Biden to discuss the matter during the debate in Ohio.

“President [Donald] Trump has falsely accused your son of doing something wrong while serving on a company board if Ukraine,” CNN anchor Anderson Cooper said. “I want to point out there’s no evidence of wrongdoing by either one of you. … If it’s not okay for a president’s family to be involved in foreign businesses, why was it okay for your son when you were vice president?”

Biden responded saying he and his son did nothing wrong.

“My son did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong. I carried out the policy of the United States in rooting out corruption in Ukraine. That’s what we should be focusing on. What I wanted to make a point about — my son’s statement speaks for itself. He spoke about it today. My son’s statement speaks for itself,” Biden responded.

Hunter Biden served on the boards of two foreign companies including a Chinese private equity firm and a Ukrainian gas company that reportedly hired the younger Biden in an effort to recruit well-known Americans while it was under investigation, The New York Times reported in May.

Cooper gave Joe Biden another question regarding his son’s foreign business dealings, asking, “Your son Hunter gave an interview and admitted I made a mistake and showed poor judgment by serving on the board. Did you make a mistake by letting him?”

Joe Biden repeated that his son’s statement “speaks for itself” while answering the second question.

“My son’s statement speaks for itself. I did my job,” he said. “I never discussed a single thing with my son about anything having do with Ukraine. No one has indicated I have.”

Cooper did not ask any other candidates their thoughts on the Hunter Biden scandal that has been the focus of the media since late September when the White House released President Donald Trump’s Ukraine phone call transcript.

