During Tuesday’s CNN-New York Times Democratic debate, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said women should control their own bodies because they were ”people.”

Booker also called Planned Parenthoods closing in Ohio an “existential threat in America.”

Booker said, “I’m having deja vu all over again. We have another health care debate and we’re not talking about the clear and existential threat in America that we are in a state that has had two Planned Parenthoods closed. We are seeing all over this country women’s reproductive rights under attack. God bless kamala. Women should not be the only ones taking up this cause and this fight .”

He added, “It’s not just because women are our daughters and our friends and our wives. It’s because women are people. People deserve to control their own bodies.”

