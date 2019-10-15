South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg released an ad ahead of the Democratic debate targeting presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren for “infringing on people’s freedom” with their Medicare for All plans.

The Buttigieg campaign released the ad, titled “Makes More Sense,” on Monday ahead of the Democratic debate jointly hosted by CNN and The New York Times.

The ad highlights Warren’s and Sanders’s support for “Medicare for All” through news clips from the past several months.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

“Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren believe that we have to force ourselves into Medicare for All, where private insurance is abolished,” the ad shows CNN analyst Joe Lockhart saying.

Another clip shows political reporter Josh Lederman saying Buttigieg is “trying to focus on choice, not infringing on people’s freedom to make that decision voluntarily.” (RELATED: Warren Joins Buttigieg, Shies Away From Saying Churches Should Lose Tax-Exempt Status)

“The ad highlights Pete’s bold approach to health care would not kick millions of people off their private health care, and would give them the option to choose the plan that’s right for their them,” the Buttigieg campaign wrote in a news release.

The Buttigieg campaign, Sanders and Warren did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.