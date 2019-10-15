The sanctuary state is at it again. California Governor Gavin Newsom has been burning through pens signing a raft of new bills into law at the close of his first legislative session. In addition to dozens of new gun laws, he also signed a bill further undermining federal immigration laws. This took the form of a bill that will allow illegal aliens to serve on government boards and commissions. A second measure claims to ban federal immigration officers from making arrests in courthouses. They seem to have missed the one where each illegal alien gets a free house and a lollipop after they cross the border. (LA Times)

California lawmakers continued the state’s expansion of rights and protections this year for immigrants who enter the country illegally, with laws signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom allowing them to serve on government boards and commissions and banning arrests for immigration violations in courthouses across the state. The efforts by Newsom and Democrats in the California Legislature to provide refuge to immigrants stand in sharp contrast to the policies of President Trump, who continues to push for a new wall on the U.S.-Mexico border and also crack down on asylum seekers. “Our state doesn’t succeed in spite of our diversity — our state succeeds because of it,” Newsom said in a written statement on Saturday after signing some of the bills into law.

The clown show continues on the left coast. The first element of the new legislation detailed above is probably legal, but relatively meaningless, and could very well backfire on them. If state or local governments begin publicly appointing illegal aliens to sit on boards and commissions, they can probably invite them to attend meetings. Of course, if it’s a paid position, then the government is in violation of federal law and should be eligible for prosecution because it’s illegal to hire an illegal alien for any paid position. It’s conceivable that offering them such a position could run afoul of the bringing in and harboring statues, but that’s less clear.

The way that part could backfire is just as clear. If I’m the local ICE supervisor and I see on the local news that an illegal alien has been appointed to a particular commission, I’m probably going to consider having some agents stop by the next time the commission meets. I mean, that’s just serving up dinner on a tray. And for many ICE offices, I wouldn’t put it past them, if only to prove a point.

The provision making it illegal for federal agents to take an illegal alien into custody at a courthouse is preposterous. That’s an attempt at nullification, which has never been supported in federal courts or at the Supreme Court. Also, attempting to interrupt a federal law enforcement official in the performance of their duties is a felony. I’d love to see Governor Newsom try that one personally.

But this is the form of insanity currently gripping the Golden State. Flee while you can.