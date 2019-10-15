Hip-hop stars Cardi B and Chance the Rapper believe President Donald Trump is headed for what will be an easy re-election because he has the biggest base of supporters.

The rap stars said in a podcast conversation with Tip “T.I.” Harris Tuesday that President Trump generates a level of enthusiasm among his supporters that none of the Democratic candidates can match. The three rap stars were talking to promote their new Netflix reality competition series Rhythm + Flow.

“You all can quote me on this a couple of years down the line,” Chance the Rapper said. “I think Trump is going to win again at the next election because he’s got the biggest base.”

“He does. I believe it,” said Cardi B, citing the passion levels of Trump supporters.

“I really hate to say it, but sometimes I do believe that Trump will be winning,” she said. “Just because due to the fact that every single time I don’t see nobody saying they love a Democratic candidate. There’s no candidate that people are saying like we love, we want them to win.”

Cardi B said Trump supporters are motivated by racism against Mexicans.

“Every single time he always talk about how he want to take away Medicare and shit like that. A poor white man that’s getting Medicare is not even caring that he’s saying that, he just cares that he hates Mexicans and he want to get rid of them,” she said.

“A lot of people vote with feelings in America and a lot of their feelings is racism and religion.”

Cardi B is a vocal supporter of Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders and has appeared with the candidate at public events.

Chance the Rapper said the two-party system is responsible for President Trump’s ruse to power.

“There’s two parties that pick who they want to run for office, and then there’s a bunch of lobbying and money that gets thrown around, and eventually they come out and say, ‘This is who our leader is,’” he said.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com