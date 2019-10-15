Cardi B and Chance the Rapper are both warning that signs are pointing to President TrumpDonald John TrumpBusiness school deans call for lifting country-specific visa caps Bolton told ex-Trump aide to call White House lawyers about Ukraine pressure campaign: report Federal prosecutors in New York examining Giuliani business dealings with Ukraine: report MORE winning reelection in 2020.

“You all can quote me on this a couple of years down the line,” Chance the Rapper said in a conversation with rapper Tip “T.I.” Harris and Cardi B for the “expediTIously” podcast released Tuesday, “I think Trump is going to win again at the next election because he’s got the biggest base.”

“He does. I believe it,” agreed Cardi B, a vocal supporter of Democratic White House hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSupport drops for Medicare for All but increases for public option Hillicon Valley: Warren takes on Facebook over political ads | Zuckerberg defends meetings with conservatives | Civil liberties groups sound alarm over online extremism bill On The Money: Trump touts China trade deal | Wall Street, Washington see signs for caution | Trump threatens sanctions on Turkey | Sanders proposes sharp hike to corporate taxes MORE (I-Vt.).

ADVERTISEMENT

The three music stars were promoting their new Netflix reality series, “Rhythm + Flow.”

“I really hate to say it, but sometimes I do believe that Trump will be winning,” continued the New York-born Cardi B, a frequent critic of the president. “Just because due to the fact that every single time I don’t see nobody saying they love a Democratic candidate. There’s no candidate that people are saying like we love, we want them to win.”

Harris suggested it was too early in the presidential race for much excitement to have built up on the Democratic side, saying, “We don’t really know them like that.”

Chance the Rapper, who was born Chancelor Bennett, said voters are “getting tricked into thinking that we have a choice” as the reason “why we keep getting presidents that we don’t want.”

“There’s two parties that pick who they want to run for office, and then there’s a bunch of lobbying and money that gets thrown around, and eventually they come out and say, ‘This is who our leader is,'” the 26-year-old performer said.

Chance added to his prediction that Trump would win in 2020, telling the other entertainers, “The next president after Donald Trump will be our first ever independent president. And if they not independent, they’ll be from a fringe party.”

Asked by Harris why voters don’t just follow candidates who bring forth “the best ideas,” Cardi B, 27, replied, “Some people don’t give a f— about the best ideas. They really vote with feelings.”

Referring to Trump, the Grammy Award winner, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, said, “Every single time he always talk about how he want to take away Medicare and shit like that. A poor white man that’s getting Medicare is not even caring that he’s saying that, he just cares that he hates Mexicans and he want to get rid of them.”

“I don’t care if Donald Trump take away the thing that I need, I just hate Mexicans and I want them gone. So I’m going to keep on voting for them,” Cardi B said of the feeling among some of Trump’s supporters. “A lot of people vote with feelings in America and a lot of their feelings is racism and religion.”