Mark Morgan, the acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, said Tuesday President Donald Trump got Mexico’s attention with the threat of tariffs, and now the country is acting like a “true partner” in keeping migrants from reaching the U.S. border.

“Back in May, we were seeing 40 to 50 large groups in a single month,” Morgan told Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.” “Last month, we had one. This is another example where Mexico is stepping up and doing exactly as they promised they would.”

As a result, in the last four months, apprehensions have been reduced at the border by 65%, said Morgan, as a result of rules and regulations from the Trump administration the efforts of the Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement in implementing the rules.

Morgan said the law enforcement agencies from Mexico and the United States are also working together and sharing intelligence on smuggling organizations and routes that are being used, and applying law enforcement techniques to identify where caravans are starting.

Then the caravans can be stopped and turned around before reaching the border, Morgan added.

Meanwhile, catch-and-release loopholes for families are now gone, he said.

“The message is, if you grab a child, that is no longer your immediate passport to the United States,’ Morgan explained. “Because of this president and this administration, the networks of initiatives, rules, and regulations that have been implemented, we are absolutely making progress.”