(STUDY FINDS) — NEW YORK — Relationships can end for a variety of reasons; infidelity, different goals for the future, opposing views on having children, etc. That being said, “He never cleaned the bathroom” probably isn’t the first reason that comes to most peoples’ minds when they think of reasons for a breakup. Surprisingly, cleaning duties and household chores end a much larger number of relationships that anyone could have guessed, according to a new survey of 2,000 American adults.

A third of respondents said they have ended a relationship all because of disagreements over chores. The survey, which included adults currently living with a romantic partner, roommate, or family member, found that seven in 10 respondents wouldn’t even consider dating or marrying a messy individual.

The survey was commissioned by cleaning supply company Durgol.

