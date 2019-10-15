CNN faced a storm of criticism on social media Tuesday night after the network ended its Democratic primary debate with moderator Anderson Cooper asking about a controversy surrounding TV host Ellen DeGeneres.

The final question of the night focused on DeGeneres’ recent social media controversy surrounding a photo taken of her laughing alongside former President George W. Bush at a Dallas Cowboys game. DeGeneres was criticized by members of the LGBTQ community on social media over the picture due to Bush’s views on gay marriage as well as the invasion of Iraq in 2003.

Cooper, CNN and debate co-host The New York Times were widely mocked by debate watchers and current and former Democratic presidential contenders over the question, which many said had been given greater prominence than other issues that were not mentioned by debate moderators, such as climate change.

“2 hours and 20 minutes into tonight’s #DemDebate and still not a single question on the climate crisis from @CNN @nytimes @DNC,” tweeted the Sunrise Movement, an environmental activist group that supports the Green New Deal. “Just a livable future for our generation at stake. Guess there’s no need to ask what the next President of the United States is gonna do about it.”

“Three hours and no questions tonight about climate, housing, or immigration. Climate change is an existential threat. America has a housing crisis. Children are still in cages at our border,” tweeted former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, who was onstage Tuesday night.

“But you know, Ellen,” he added.

Three hours and no questions tonight about climate, housing, or immigration. Climate change is an existential threat. America has a housing crisis. Children are still in cages at our border. But you know, Ellen.#DemocraticDebate — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) October 15, 2019

Washington Gov. Jay InsleeJay Robert InsleeCNN catches heat for asking candidates about Ellen, Bush friendship at debate 2020 Presidential Candidates Warren environmental justice plan focuses third of climate investment on disadvantaged communities MORE (D), who launched a campaign for president earlier this year that was focused on the issue of climate change before dropping out when he did not meet debate polling thresholds, was also criticized the night’s questions.

“This is the existential crisis of our time. Not one single question, and that’s completely inexcusable,” he tweeted.

Not one single question about the climate crisis.

Not one single question about the climate crisis.

Not one single question about the climate crisis. This is the existential crisis of our time. Not one single question, and that’s completely inexcusable. #DemDebate — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) October 15, 2019

Kerri Talbot, an activist working with the Immigration Hub, added that immigration was another issue ignored by debate moderators in favor of questions about which Republicans the Democrats onstage had worked with in the past.

“So now we know these candidates are unusually friendly with a trucker named Fred, a black woman, Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulCNN catches heat for asking candidates about Ellen, Bush friendship at debate Overnight Defense — Presented by Boeing — Trump isolated amid Syria furor | Pompeo, Pence to visit Turkey in push for ceasefire | Turkish troops advance in Syria | Graham throws support behind Trump’s sanctions Rand Paul rips Lindsey Graham: ‘Wrong about almost every foreign policy decision’ MORE and Trey Gowdy Harold (Trey) Watson GowdyCNN catches heat for asking candidates about Ellen, Bush friendship at debate The Hill’s Morning Report — Arrest of Giuliani associates triggers many questions Trump says Gowdy can’t join his legal team ‘for a couple months’ MORE. Y ademas, nada on immigration or climate,” she tweeted.

So now we know these candidates are unusually friendly with a trucker named Fred, a black woman, Rand Paul and Trey Gowdy. Y ademas, nada on immigration or climate. — Kerri Talbot (@kerritalbot) October 15, 2019

A former spokesperson for President Obama, Tommy Vietor, was more succinct in his outrage: “NO. NO YOU ARE NOT CLOSING WITH AN ELLEN QUESTION.”

NO. NO YOU ARE NOT CLOSING WITH AN ELLEN QUESTION. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) October 16, 2019

“My answer to this Ellen question is that Republicans are trying to take your health care away,” tweeted Sen. Brian Schatz Brian Emanuel SchatzCNN catches heat for asking candidates about Ellen, Bush friendship at debate NBA draws bipartisan backlash over China response Federal aid is reaching storm-damaged communities too late MORE (D-Hawaii).

My answer to this Ellen question is that Republicans are trying to take your health care away. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) October 16, 2019

“CNN thought it was more important to use Ellen hanging out with a war criminal as a jumping off point to ask about bipartisan friendships than ask about the largest existential threat facing humanity,” tweeted Earther founder Brian Kahn.

CNN thought it was more important to use Ellen hanging out with a war criminal as a jumping off point to ask about bipartisan friendships than ask about the largest existential threat facing humanity — Brian Kahn (@blkahn) October 16, 2019

CNN representatives did not immediately return a request for comment from The Hill on Tuesday evening.