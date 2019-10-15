On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Newsroom,” host Brooke Baldwin called on President Donald Trump to condemn a heavily edited video of a church scene from “Kingsman: The Secret Service,” depicting Trump killing news logos and politicians.

Baldwin said, “I don’t want to hear from your press secretary who says you strongly condemn the video. I want to hear from you.”

She continued, “We see a lot of videos, a lot of memes, a lot of satire, I know this is the YouTube, the Twitter generation. But this is different. This is beyond the pale. There is no excusing it, no okaying it. How could anyone involved in an event like this think that this is okay?”

She added, “There is no place for a video like this today in America. None.”

She concluded, “Mr. President, it is now 2:49 P.M. Monday afternoon. Condemn this video now.”

