Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar, who is hoping to unseat Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., has brought in over $570,000 in the third quarter, according to The Hill.

Campa-Najjar‘s campaign said 21,146 people donated this last quarter. The candidate had attracted nearly $400,000 in the second quarter and about $350,000 in the first quarter.

“The huge amount of grassroots support we’re getting in this race is evidence that voters here are ready for something different — a Congressman who was born and raised in East County, who actually understands their lives and will honorably represent them in Washington,” Campa-Najjar said.

“I’ll fight for good-paying jobs, tax cuts for middle-class families, and more affordable health care for the people in my district who’ve long been forgotten by Hunter.”

The congressman is still dealing with repercussions from an indictment for allegedly misusing campaign funds for personal expense, The Hill noted.