Democratic consultant Kristen Hawn called out presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg for referring to small donations as “pocket change.”

“I definitely think it was a gaffe,” Hawn, a senior advisor at Rokk Solutions, told Hill.TV.

“You shouldn’t say that because the small dollars do matter – because we’ve seen, practically speaking, they add up,” she added.

Buttigieg on Monday defended his acceptance of big-money donations by saying “we’re not going to beat Trump with pocket change.”

“He has tremendous amounts of support and allies at his back, and we’re not going to beat him with pocket change,” he told Snapchat host Peter Hamby on Monday in reference to the president. “I think you need the full spectrum of support in order to compete, especially if we want to go against someone like Donald Trump.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., another White House hopeful, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., also dismissed Buttigieg’s comments.