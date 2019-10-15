On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Representative Harley Rouda (D-CA) stated that once the impeachment inquiry process progresses a little further, “you will start to see some of this evidence coming out to the general public.”

Rouda said, “As to whether the testimony that was provided today, as well as future and past witnesses, whether that’s going to be released in its entirety or partial parts thereof will be determined by Chairman Schiff and the other chairmen of the committee. But I would suffice it to say that once we get through this process a little bit further, you will start to see some of this evidence coming out to the general public.”

