President Donald Trump questioned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s dubious participation in stock market initial public offering shares, enriching her family.
The president shared a clip Monday highlighting a CBS 60 Minutes report featuring author and Breitbart senior contributor Peter Schweizer’s investigation into Pelosi and her husband participating in at least eight different stock IPOs while in Congress.
“The House gone rogue! I want to remind you a little bit about the ring leader in this whole rogue operation against the President of the United States…” @MarkLevinShow pic.twitter.com/EkXsaR9GPh
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2019
60 Minutes reporter Steve Kroft confronted Pelosi on the topic in 2011, but she denied any impropriety.
The clip was featured on Mark Levin’s Fox News show Life, Liberty and Levin on Sunday.