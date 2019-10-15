President Donald Trump questioned whether CNN head Jeff Zucker would resign after embarrassing undercover clips of the CNN president were published.

“Now that we have found out that @CNN is a virtual fraud, rumor has it that Jeff Zucker will be resigining momentarily?” Trump asked on Twitter.

Now that we have found out that @CNN is a virtual fraud, rumor has it that Jeff Zucker will be resigining momentarily? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2019

A former CNN employee revealed recordings to James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas of fellow employees saying that Zucker had a “personal vendetta” against Trump after what they believed to be a contribution to his election in 2016.

Zucker was recorded specifically criticizing Fox News and Trump-supporting senators like Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

“The fake conspiracy nonsense that Fox has spread for years is now deeply embedded in American society,” he said. “Frankly, that is beyond destruction for America and I do not think we should be scared to say so.”

CNN is hosting the Democrat primary debate on Tuesday night.

On Monday night, Trump floated the idea of filing a lawsuit against CNN.

“Does this sound like a good, or even great, lawsuit?” he asked.

“Project Veritas-Obtained Undercover Videos Highlight Jeff Zucker’s (@CNN) Campaign To Destroy Trump. Videos Reveal @CNN’s BIAS!” @TuckerCarlson @FoxNews Does this sound like a good, or even great, lawsuit? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2019

It is unclear what rumors Trump was referring to, however, in late September, Zucker was rumored as a possible candidate for the CEO of WarnerMedia.

Since Donald Trump’s election, Zucker has turned the network sharply against the president, warning him not to fight CNN.

“The perception of Donald Trump in capitals around the world is shaped, in many ways, by CNN,” he told New York Magazine reporter Gabe Sherman in January 2017. “Continuing to have an adversarial relationship with that network is a mistake.”