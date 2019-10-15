And then there were… twelve?

When we last did this in September, ten of the Democrats’ presidential contenders met the official rules to qualify for the debate stage. The result was an overlong three-hour debate which still left too little time for any one candidate to shine. Although to be fair, I’m sure the quality of the individual candidates had as much to do with that as the sheer number of them.

So for tonight’s debate, the DNC raised the goalposts, toughened the standards, lowered the limbo bar… and instead of ten qualifying candidates, we got… twelve.

Yes, twelve.

I swear, only the Democrats could enforce a stricter set of rules yet still let in more people.

Here’s tonight’s lineup:

Joe Biden (Consiglieri, Kyiv)

Cory Booker (Revolt leader, Rome)

Pete Buttigieg (Iowa [Previously Indiana])

Julián Castro (???)

Tulsi Gabbard (Sole voice of sanity, Doomed)

Kamala Harris (Ilsa, The Wicked Warden)

Amy Klobuchar (Running for class president, ended up here by mistake)

Beto O’Furry (King of Memes)

Bernie Sanders (Chief Secretary, CPSU)

Tom Steyer (Billionaire, bought himself a podium)

Elizabeth Warren (So proud to live, so proud to die)

Andrew Yang (Free Money Guy, Latenight Informercials)

The tech gnomes tell me the autorefresh feature should be working, so no need to click the refresh button on your browser tab.

The big show starts at 8pm Eastern. Now if you’ll excuse me while I refresh my Bombay Sapphire martini, the drunkblog should go live in five… four… three…