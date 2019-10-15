The Philadelphia Eagles have sent Zach Brown packing after a rollercoaster of a week.

The former Eagles linebacker criticized Kirk Cousins going into the weekend game against the Vikings, and it blew up in his face when Minnesota balled out and beat Philadelphia. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Following the game, he had next to no interest in discussing Cousins’ impressive performance.

Eagles LB Zach Brown who said Kirk Cousins was “weakest” part of their offense coming into the game did NOT want to talk about the Vikings QB after he threw 4 TDs “I’m here to talk about the game. Any other questions besides Kirk Cousins?”@6abc #Eagles pic.twitter.com/8upznOUpcB — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) October 13, 2019

Well, he’s now got a lot of free time on his hands to think about whether or not it’s smart to criticize opponents because the Eagles released him Monday.

Eagles are releasing LB Zach Brown, per source. Multiple teams expected to be interested. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 14, 2019

Well, it really doesn’t get much worse than that for an NFL player. One day, you’re criticizing your opponent’s quarterback.

The next, you’re looking for a new job after getting released, which followed a thorough butt-kicking at the hands of the same quarterback.

Kids, take this as a free lesson on when to open your mouth and when to keep it shut. Generally speaking, you should let your play do the talking and not fire off very often.

However, if you’re going to pop off, then you should at least make sure you win the game. Brown and the Eagles lost, and he got shown the exit door.

If karma is a thing, this might be one of the greatest examples we’ve ever seen. Best of luck to Brown going forward.

Hopefully, he learned his lesson about popping off.