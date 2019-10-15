Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) falsely claimed Tuesday night during the Democrat presidential debate that Russia is “invading” America.

However, O’Rourke’s characterization of Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election does not amount to what most Americans, or a dictionary, might describe as an invasion.

During special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged Russian collusion with the 2016 Donald Trump campaign, a dozen Russians were charged with hacking and leaking the emails of senior Democrats.

Then-Deputy Department of Justice Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said that the indicted Russians committed “election interference,” not an invasion.

“The blame for election interference belongs to the criminals who committed election interference,” Rosenstein said.

Mueller’s investigation also found that the Trump campaign did not collude with the Russian government during the 2016 presidential election.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin did joke that he will “definitely” interfere in the 2020 presidential election.

“I’ll tell you a secret: Yes, we’ll definitely do it,” Putin sarcastically responded to a question from an NBC News reporter when asked about possible Russian interference in the 2020 elections. “Just don’t tell anyone.”

Putin added, “You know, we have enough of our own problems. We are engaged in resolving internal problems and are primarily focused on this.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.