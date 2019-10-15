,Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) falsely claimed during CNN’s Democrat debate in Westerville, Ohio, Tuesday night that the majority of Trump voters want gun control.

Klobuchar dodged a question from CNN’s Anderson Cooper about supporting a mandatory buyback of guns before responding to Cooper, falsely claiming that the “majority of Trump voters want to see universal background checks.”

“The public is with us on this in a big way. The majority of Trump voters want to see universal background checks right now. The majority of hunters want to see us move forward with gun safety legislation,” Klobuchar said on the debate stage.

Her claim, however, is false. A Washington Post/ABC News poll conducted September 2-5 found that only 33 percent of Republicans supported a nationwide ban on assault weapons, and only 31 percent of Republicans supported a mandatory buyback program.

Moreover, she failed to mention that 63 percent of gun owners buy their guns for self-defense while 40 percent of gun owners buy their guns for hunting, according to a Gallup poll taken between August 15-30.

The polls also failed to distinguish registered Republicans from Trump supporters, as the surveys fail to count Republicans who do not support President Donald Trump.

But despite her false claim, Klobuchar vowed to “bring in an assault weapon ban” if elected president and place a limit on magazines.

“When I’m president, I do want to bring in an assault weapon ban, and I do want to put a limitation on magazines so what happened in Dayton, Ohio, will never happen again,” Klobuchar said.