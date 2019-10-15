Despite many 2020 Democrat presidential candidates’ claims during Tuesday’s debate, President Donald Trump lowered taxes for middle-class Americans.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and former Vice President Joe Biden claimed that President Trump only lowered taxes for wealthy Americans and large corporations.

Harris called it a “trillion-dollar tax scam.”

“As president, Joe Biden will repeal Trump’s tax cuts for corporations and the super-wealthy, and build a tax code that rewards work, not just wealth,” Biden’s campaign Twitter account wrote Tuesday night.

“When Donald Trump signed the tax bill he actually told his friends at Mar-a-Lago, ‘You all just got a lot richer.’ And come to think of it that was the first time all year he told the truth,” Klobuchar said.

However, despite the Democrats’ claim, an overwhelming majority of Americans received a tax cut through the Trump Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Eighty-two percent of American middle-class households received a tax cut and received an average tax cut of $1,260. In Ohio, where CNN is hosting the debate, the average Ohioan received $1,476. Ninety percent of Americans saw an increase in take-home pay. The tax cuts3.3% raise wage growth by 3.3 percent and helped foster historic lows in unemployment.

The Trump tax cuts also doubled the child tax credit and expanded its eligibility, which greatly helps the American working-class family.

Further, the Trump Tax Cuts and Jobs Act also repealed the Obamacare individual mandate, which serves as a giant middle-class tax cut. Eighty percent of those who paid the Obamacare individual mandate fine made less than $50,000, making the mandate’s repeal a significant tax cut.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.