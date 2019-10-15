(FOX NEWS) — Authorities in the Netherlands have launched a major investigation after a family of seven was discovered Monday living in the basement of an isolated farm, allegedly “waiting for the end of time.”

Police in Drenthe said on Twitter that someone reported they were worried about the living conditions of people who were living in “an enclosed space” on a farm located just outside the town of Ruinerwold.

When police went to the home on the farm, they said they discovered six adults inside and a 58-year-old man who “did not want to cooperate in the investigation” and was subsequently arrested.

Read the full story ›