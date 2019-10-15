Actress Felicity Huffman on Tuesday reported to a federal prison in Northern California to begin a 14-day sentence for her conviction for participating in a college admissions that has rocked elite universities around the country.

Huffman, 59, an Oscar nominee who starred in “Desperate Housewives,” surrendered to authorities at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, about 40 miles east of San Francisco, her representative told NBC News.

Her prison number will be 77806-112 — and Huffman is expected to serve the full term because time off for good behavior is not possible for federal sentences of less than one year, according to NBC.

Huffman, whose husband is actor William H. Macy, also was ordered last month to pay a $30,000 fine and perform 250 hours of community service under terms set by U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani.

“Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman’s actions,” Huffman’s representative said in a statement, NBC reports.

“She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed — one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service — when she is released.”

In the FBI investigation — “Operation Varsity Blues” — Huffman admitted to paying Rick Singer for proctoring and correcting her daughter’s college entrance test.

Her daughter’s score jumped 400 points above her PSAT performance, to 1420 out of a possible 1600.

Singer also passed off some of the children of his well-heeled clients as top athletes worthy of special admission — and some of the institutions involved included Yale, Georgetown and Stanford.

“Full House” actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion-designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, also have been charged.