Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke earlier in the year of how, as a global superstar and sports icon, he has “a voice” and “platform” that can be used to “lead” others and call out “injustice” in the world.

James cited himself as someone whom others can look to when “their voice isn’t powerful” in a July 20, 2019 interview with SportsCenter:

“I have a voice, I have a platform and I have so many kids … and not only kids but also adults and everyone who kind of look for guidance and look for someone to lead them at a time when their voice isn’t powerful,” he told the network. (RELATED: Tucker And Patel: NBA Takes A Stand Against Freedom)

”When you see something that’s unjust, or you see something that’s wrong or you see something that’s trying to divide us as a race or as a country, I feel like my voice can be heard and can speak volumes,” James continued.

When asked if he planned to participate in the 2020 elections, the basketball player responded, “I’m here.” (RELATED: NBA Apologizes To CNN Reporter After Silencing Her Question Regarding China)

James apparently sees little that is unjust or wrong in China’s current suppression of pro-Democracy forces in Hong Kong. Instead, he has warned that the NBA should not be supporting the demonstrators in the street because it could “financially” hurt the basketball league.

China heavily finances the NBA and James reportedly could earn as much as $1 billion in an endorsement deal with active wear giant Nike, which is also a target of Chinese investment.

James claimed Monday that Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, who indicated his support of the Hong Kong protestors, causing internal league divisions, was “not educated.”

“We all talk about this freedom of speech — yes, we all do have freedom of speech, but at times there are ramifications for the negative that can happen when you’re not thinking about others and only thinking about yourself,” James said at a Monday news conference. “I don’t want to get into a word or sentence feud with Daryl Morey, but I believe he wasn’t educated on the situation at hand.”

Rockets player James Harden reportedly apologized to China for Morey’s comments.

James described the outrage over his defense of China on Tuesday as “a difficult week” for the his team and the NBA.

“I think people need to understand what a tweet or statement can do to others.”

My team and this league just went through a difficult week. I think people need to understand what a tweet or statement can do to others. And I believe nobody stopped and considered what would happen. Could have waited a week to send it. — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 15, 2019

Enes Kanter, a center for the Boston Celtics, called out LeBron James for his comments. Kanter, who is Turkish, says he receives so many death threats for his vocal opposition to Turkey President Recep Erdogan that the FBI installed a panic button near his bed.

This is the price I am ready to pay if this is what it takes to stand up for what I believe is right.

It’s worth it. My Op-Ed with @BostonGlobe https://t.co/cRl5ZqyTmf — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) October 15, 2019

-Haven’t seen or talked to my family 5 years

-Jailed my dad

-My siblings can’t find jobs

-Revoked my passport

-International arrest warrant

-My family can’t leave the country

-Got Death Threats everyday

-Got attacked, harassed

-Tried to kidnap me in Indonesia FREEDOM IS NOT FREE — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) October 15, 2019

As a member of the New York Knicks, Kanter was supposed to play in London for a regular season matchup against the Washington Wizards. He ultimately chose not to travel abroad out of fears of punishment from Turkey. The nearly 7-foot tall athlete was reportedly detained for hours while traveling in Romania.

Erdogan and Turkish prosecutors already revoked Kanter’s passport, and the Turkish leader has issued multiple international warrants for his arrest.