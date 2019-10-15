A former White House official testified to Congress on Monday that Rudy Giuliani’s Ukraine intervention was so concerning that former national security adviser John Bolton told her to alert a White House lawyer.

Fiona Hill, the former senior director for Russian and Eurasian affairs at the White House, testified for about nine hours to three House panels. She told Congress about a July 10 meeting, which House investigators believed referred to an “investigation that could implicate Biden and his son,” the Wall Street Journal reported.

At that meeting, which took place about two weeks before the infamous phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Bolton and Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the E.U., got into a “tense exchange” over Sondland’s work with Giuliani to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and Hunter Biden, according to the New York Times.

Hill told lawmakers that after that meeting Bolton instructed Hill to alert NSC lawyer John Eisenberg about the “rouge operation” by Giuliani, Sondland, and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

“I am not part of whatever drug deal Sondland and Mulvaney are cooking up,” Hill recounted Bolton telling her.

Bolton had long took issue with Giuliani’s activities. He earlier told Hill that, “Giuliani’s a hand grenade who’s going to blow everybody up,” she testified.

In response to Bolton’s alleged comments, Giuliani said he was “disappointed” and referred to Bolton as an “atomic bomb.”

Giuliani told another reporter, New York magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi, that Bolton did not discuss the Ukraine issue with him prior to departing the White House.

The Times reported last week that federal prosecutors with the Southern District of New York are investigating Giuliani to determine if the former New York City mayor “broke lobbying laws in his dealings in Ukraine.”