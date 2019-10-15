HOUSTON, Texas — Immigration officers arrested a Mexican man who illegally entered the U.S. on at least five prior occasions. The arrest came after the four-time deportee made threats to shoot immigration officers.

Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 30-year-old Cesar Diaz-Rodriguez, a Mexican national for felony re-entry after being removed on four separate occasions.

During an investigation by ERO officials in Houston and Boise, Idaho, received tips from multiple sources that Diaz-Rodriguez threatened to shoot ICE personnel. Authorities utilized the tips to narrow down his location and make the arrest in Houston on October 8.

“This individual brazenly ignored U.S. immigration law, while simultaneously threatening the lives of the brave men and women sworn to uphold it,” Houston ICE Field Office Director Patrick Contreras said in a written statement. “By working together with our partners from ERO Boise, we have removed this dangerous criminal alien from the community before he could act on those cowardly threats.”

ERO officers removed the Mexican national from the U.S. on four previous occasions. The most recent deportation happened in October 2017. Prior to that, officers deported him in October 2011 and twice in September 2004.

The October 2017 removal followed a felony conviction for illegal possession of a firearm. He has illegally entered the U.S. at least five times, officials stated.

Diaz-Rodriguez remains in ICE custody at a facility in Texas pending federal prosecution for illegal re-entry after removal as a convicted felon. If convicted on the charges, the Mexican criminal alien could spend up to 20 years in federal prison.

