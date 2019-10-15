Fox News senior judicial analyst Andrew NapolitanoAndrew Peter NapolitanoShepard Smith leaving Fox News Barr met privately with Murdoch amid impeachment scrutiny: report Trump says Fox News ‘doesn’t deliver for US anymore’ after poll shows rising impeachment support MORE said early Tuesday that Hunter Biden’s work overseas “looks bad, but none of it is criminal.”

“All of it looks bad, but none of it is criminal. And you know this is the way … the Chinese operate,” Napolitano said on “Fox & Friends.” “They find someone who they think will gain them a toehold in American society and they offer money to some entity that the person is involved with. They didn’t put a billion dollars in his pocket, they invested $1 billion in some entity that he was managing.”

“And that is not illegal?” co-host Ainsley Earnhardt asked.

“That is not illegal,” Napolitano replied.

The analysis comes after Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSupport drops for Medicare for All but increases for public option Bolton told ex-Trump aide to call White House lawyers about Ukraine pressure campaign: report Federal prosecutors in New York examining Giuliani business dealings with Ukraine: report MORE, announced he was stepping down from the board of a Chinese company. He also declared he would not engage in any foreign work if his father is elected president in 2020.

Hunter Biden also told ABC News in an interview that aired early Tuesday that he erred in getting involved with foreign companies because it allowed critics of his father, a leading Democratic presidential candidate, to attack him over alleged conflicts of interest.

“I gave a hook to some very unethical people to act in illegal ways to try to do some harm to my father. That’s where I made the mistake,” Biden told ABC’s Amy Robach. “So I take full responsibility for that. Did I do anything improper? No, not in any way. Not in any way whatsoever.”

Joe Biden, who will take the debate stage Tuesday evening along with 11 other Democratic White House hopefuls, has not conducted any sit-down interviews with national broadcast media outlets since President Trump Donald John TrumpBusiness school deans call for lifting country-specific visa caps Bolton told ex-Trump aide to call White House lawyers about Ukraine pressure campaign: report Federal prosecutors in New York examining Giuliani business dealings with Ukraine: report MORE began leveling his attacks against the Bidens last month.

Trump and Republicans have accused Hunter Biden of profiting off his father’s office and claim the former vice president is corrupt.

The former vice president, however, has denied acting with his son’s interests in mind. There is no evidence of any criminal wrongdoing by either of the Bidens.

House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry into Trump last month after revelations emerged that he pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate the Bidens.

Trump also asked China to investigate them.