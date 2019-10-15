Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter appeared to tweet late Monday night into Tuesday about Lebron James after the NBA superstar called out Houston Rockets owner Daryl Morey for tweeting in support of Hong Kong.

Wow dude! ????????‍♂️ — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) October 15, 2019

Lebron argued that he believes in freedom of speech, but also claimed there are ramifications for only thinking about oneself — before saying that he thought Morey was uneducated on the issue. (RELATED: NBA Apologizes To CNN Reporter After Silencing Her Question Regarding China)

Kanter chimed in with tweets seemingly calling out Lebron, suggesting that his comments made him sick.

???? — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) October 15, 2019

He then tweeted a list of a few repercussions he has experienced from his vocal opposition to Turkey President Recep Erdogan, including not being able to go home or talk to his family in 5 years, having his dad arrested, his passport revoked. He concluded the message with “FREEDOM IS NOT FREE.”

-Haven’t seen or talked to my family 5 years

-Jailed my dad

-My siblings can’t find jobs

-Revoked my passport

-International arrest warrant

-My family can’t leave the country

-Got Death Threats everyday

-Got attacked, harassed

-Tried to kidnap me in Indonesia FREEDOM IS NOT FREE — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) October 15, 2019

Kanter has become well known for his outspoken criticism of Turkey and Erdogan. He appeared Tuesday on Fox Business, saying that he agreed with President Donald Trump’s very recent decision to put sanctions on Turkey.

Turkish President #DictatorErdogan has taken #Turkey towards a dangerous path, and l believe if

“America puts #SANCTIONS on Turkey”

it will solve the problem.

Turkey went from a Democracy to a Dictatorship under @RTErdogan ‘s rule.@FoxNews ???? pic.twitter.com/X9jKCl0oI9 — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) October 15, 2019

The FBI installed a panic button near his bed after being bombarded with death threats and with the Turkish government attempting to extradite him out of America.