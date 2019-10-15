Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard went after the two outlets moderating Tuesday’s debate for suggesting she is a Russian asset and apologist for Assad, calling it “completely despicable.”

CNN moderator Anderson Cooper asked Gabbard what she would do differently regarding pulling troops out of Syria. The question came after President Donald Trump announced Oct. 6 he would be pulling American troops from northeast Syria, prompting bipartisan backlash.

Gabbard hit back at the two outlets that moderated Tuesday’s debate in Ohio.

“Not only that, but New York Times and CNN have also smeared veterans like myself for calling for an end to this regime change war,” she said. “Just two days ago, The New York Times put out an article saying that I’m a Russian asset and an Assad apologist and all these different smears. This morning, a CNN commentator said on national television that I’m an asset of Russia. Completely despicable.”

WATCH:

[embedded content]

“Donald Trump has the blood of the Kurds on his hand, but so do many of the politicians in our country from both parties who have supported this ongoing regime change war in Syria that started in 2011, along with many in the mainstream media who have been championing and cheerleading this regime change war,” Gabbard added. (RELATED: Gabbard’s Opening Statement: Impeachment Divides America)

The Hawaii representative ended her speech by promising that if elected president, she would end the regime change wars. She also asked Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren if she would join her “in calling for an end to this regime change war in Syria, finally.” Warren appeared surprised before going on to respond.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.