Former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday mistakenly gestured at Sen. Bernie Sanders when referring to Vladimir Putin, sparking laughter from the audience.

“The fact of the matter is, you have Russia influencing and trying to break up NATO, what does the president do, he says ‘I believe Vladimir Putin,’” Biden said, gesturing to Bernie Sanders.

“Excuse me,” Bernie Sanders asked as the audience laughed, “Vladimir Putin, here?”

“No, no, no,” Biden stammered, giving Sanders a side-hug to express his affection for the veteran senator from Vermont.