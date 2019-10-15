Rudy Giuliani responded to a report of former White House national security adviser John Bolton calling him a “hand grenade” by saying he’s “disappointed” in him.

“I’m disappointed in John, it’s almost like projection,” Giuliani told New York Magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi.

“I’m not sure he realizes I received all this evidence as part of my representation of [the] president. It was all part of the evidence, and suppression of evidence, involving Ukrainian collusion and the origin of some of the false information against the president.”

According to a New York Times report, Bolton called President Donald Trump’s attempt to sway Ukraine to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden a “drug deal” and said Giuliani, who serves as Trump’s personal lawyer, is “a hand grenade who’s going to blow everybody up.”

The Democrat-controlled House is conducting an impeachment inquiry against Trump over claims that he used his office for political reasons.