Rudy Giuliani said Tuesday that he won't comply with a congressional subpoena for documents and communications related to House Democrats' impeachment inquiry.

Giuiliani, who is President Trump's personal attorney, told ABC News that he will "see what happens" if Democrats enforce the subpoena. The deadline for complying is Tuesday.

Giuliani had hired former Watergate prosecutor Jon Sale to assist him in responding to the subpoena. Sale told The Hill on Tuesday that he sent a letter to Congress that same day about the subpoena. His work for Giuliani is completed, Sale said, and he is no longer representing him as a result.

House Democrats sent Giuliani a subpoena on Sept. 30 seeking documents related to his work in Ukraine, which is at the heart of an ongoing impeachment inquiry into Trump. Giuliani has been at the center of efforts to find and circulate potentially damaging allegations about former Vice President Joe Biden, one of Trump's chief political rivals.

Giuliani said at the time that he had received the subpoena and would consider it, but he criticized the Democratic lawmakers who signed it as having “prejudged” the case.

Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request for comment. If he does not comply, House Democrats could move to hold him in contempt.