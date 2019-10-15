Rudy Giuliani, serving as President Trump’s personal lawyer, has confirmed he won’t be jumping into action to meet the demands of a subpoena from House Democrats who have launched an impeachment “inquiry” on the basis of the president’s telephone conversation with the president of Ukraine.

They have alleged that there was a quid pro quo on the call; while members of the GOP say there’s nothing like that there.

The Gateway Pundit blog characterized Giuliani’s response as telling “the Democrats to pound sand.”

“If they enforce it, then we will see what happens,” he said.

“A couple weeks ago House Democrats subpoenaed Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani for documents related to his efforts to get Ukraine to investigate the Biden crime family as a part of their impeachment probe,” the report said.

“The three Dem chairs of the Intelligence, Oversight and Foreign Affairs committees demanded in a letter-subpoena that Giuliani hand over all text messages, phone records and communications related to his ‘scheme’ to press Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 presidential election,” it said.

“The Democrats allege that Giuliani acted as an agent on behalf of the president in a ‘scheme’ to advance Trump’s political interests ‘by abusing the power of the office of the president,'” it said.

At the the Hill a report said Giuliani delivered the lawmakers the message that he wouldn’t be meeting their demands.

“Giuliani’s attorney, Jon Sale, wrote to the House Intelligence Committee that Giuliani would not comply with the subpoena. Sale cited a White House letter stating that it would not cooperate with the impeachment inquiry, which it claimed was invalid,” the report said.

The Hill said it had a copy of Sale’s letter, and it described the subpoena as “overbroad, unduly burdensome, and seek[ing] documents beyond the scope of legitimate inquiry.”

The letter also cited attorney-client privilege, the report said.

Democrats have claimed Trump was coercing Ukrainians to help investigate a political rival, Joe Biden.

The evidence, and Trump’s own comments, suggest he was asking Ukrainians for any information they uncovered about the possibly scandalous involvement of Biden and his son, Hunter, in Ukrainian events.

Hunter Biden was getting paid some $50,000 a month to be on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, an industry in which he did not have experience. Joe Biden learned a Ukrainian prosecutor was investigating that company, and demanded officials there fire him or Biden would withhold a billion dollars in American aid.

The prosecutor was fired.

In light of those circumstances, Democrats in the House demanded Giuliani reveal his documents regarding his work in Ukraine.