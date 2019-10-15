Manny Sethi, who is running for the Republican nomination for Senate in Tennessee, is launching a new ad featuring his mother, who immigrated to the United States from India, Politico is reporting.

The one-minute spot from GOP ad maker Fred Davis will run statewide in Tennessee and in Washington, D.C., Tuesday night during the Democratic debate. Sethi is running against former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Bill Haggerty, who is supported by President Donald Trump.

“My husband and I were young doctors in India who wanted to come to America,” Sethi’s mother, Dr. Chander Sethi, says in the ad. “We followed the law, immigrated legally. We waited seven years. We were country doctors in Tennessee for 25 years. I delivered thousands of babies and worked hard to be a good citizen. So why do others get to break the law, get benefits, and if you dare say that’s wrong — you are called racist? My son Manny is a Tennessee surgeon. He’s now running for the U.S. Senate. And he knows this is wrong.”

Manny Sethi ends the ad saying: “We’re going to have an illegal immigrant invasion if Republicans don’t win in 2020. The Democrats are going to give this country away. It’s why I’m running. Let ’em try to call me a racist.”