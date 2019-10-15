New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the N-word while quoting an opinion piece in The New York Times while talking about discrimination in a radio interview on Tuesday.

“The Times also said in an article the other day, apropos of nothing, they were talking about it,” Cuomo said in an interview with Albany radio station WAMC, referring to a piece by a member of the Times editorial board titled, “How Italians Became White.”

He added, “Going back to the Italian Americans because now you have me. They used an expression that southern Italians were called quote-unquote, and pardon my language, but I’m just quoting The Times, n—-r w–s. N-word wops as a derogatory comment.”

The governor’s brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, encountered controversy after he compared calling an Italian-American “Fredo,” after the character from the “Godfather” films, to using the N-word.

The governor recently announced that New York will allocate funds for a statue of Italian-American nun Saint Frances Cabrini, who worked with Italian immigrants in the community for many years.

“As Italian Americans, we must also remember that we ourselves are not immune from attack. The ugliness of Italian American stereotyping is still alive and well. Our battle is not over,” Cuomo said last week, according to The Hill.