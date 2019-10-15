“I’ve asked Rudy Giuliani to come before our Senate Judiciary Committee to talk about corruption in the Ukraine, and if he does come and he does tell us, then we’ll look at calling Hunter Biden,” Graham said.

Graham’s doubling down on having Giuliani come before the Senate Judiciary Committee comes after Giuliani told House lawmakers on Tuesday that he won’t comply with a congressional subpoena for documents and communications related to House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

Jon Sale, Giuliani’s former attorney, wrote to the House Intelligence Committee that Giuliani would not comply with the subpoena. Sale cited a White House letter stating that it would not cooperate with the impeachment inquiry, which it claimed was invalid.

Asked about Giuliani’s decision, Graham brushed it off, saying, “That’s up to Rudy.”

“I think this is a defining moment in the Biden campaign. Joe Biden is truly a friend. … I think he’s a good man. But what Hunter Biden did was wrong at every level,” Graham added during his Fox News interview. “I think what Hunter Biden did does not pass the smell test.”

Giuliani predicted last week to The Hill that Graham, a top ally of Trump’s, would call Joe Biden and Hunter Biden to testify before the panel.

Asked earlier Tuesday by reporters about Giuliani’s comments, Graham demurred.

“I think he [Giuliani] sets the foundation for other witnesses. I’d like to hear from Rudy first,” he said.

Graham had previously indicated that an individual outside Congress should investigate the Bidens and Ukraine. But in a reversal, he announced during the recess that he was inviting Giuliani to testify.