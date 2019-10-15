Paranormal investigators have revealed the UK’s most foul-mouthed “haunted” doll in a terrifying video.

The supposedly cursed artefact, named Scarlet, lives at the Haunted Objects Museum on the outskirts of Rotherham in South Yorkshire.

The museum’s curators Lee Steer and Linzi Sheeran picked her up from an anonymous donor in Lowestoft, Suffolk, a year ago.

And Linzi, 43, says Scarlet’s party piece is blurting-out obscene four-letter swear words.

She used Electronic Voice Phenomena – digital recorders that supposedly pick up utterings from beyond the grave – to capture the obscene language.

Linzi asked the doll: “Is that your real name?”

To which a voice, thought to be the doll’s, appears to reply: “You’re f***ed.”

In another, the doll was asked: “Who are you more scared of?”

Again, Scarlett is believed to have replied: “Linzi.”

However, during the time of the recording noone had said the woman’s name.

Linzi believes the doll, which was donated to her by an elderly lady, is 100-years-old.

She said: “The lady who owned Scarlet contacted us because her health had deteriorated – and she blamed her ailments on the doll.

“She wanted rid of Scarlet, so we took her in.

“We’re always recording audio and video around the objects in the museum.

“And the things we get from Scarlet are typically foul!

“It’s ‘F-this’, or ‘shut the F-up’. She also recently blurted-out ‘Tw*t!’ and ‘You f***ing idiot!’

“It’s the funniest thing and she’s becoming one of the most cherished items in the museum.

“She also loves attention.

“We recently announced the end of an investigation into her, and she clearly didn’t want us to leave, as the next thing we know the doors are slamming and our equipment is going haywire.

“It was like she was throwing a supernatural tantrum.”