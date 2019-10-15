Finally, the Brits have their own reason to feel annoyed at Hillary Clinton. For some reason, the former top diplomat decided to weigh in on a controversy involving the press and the royals in an interview with the Times of London. While doing a press tour for her new book Gutsy Women, Hillary accused the tabloids of unfairly scrutinizing former American Meghan Markle, and said she believes the now-princess’ biracial ethnicity is at least part of the reason:

Hillary Clinton defended Meghan Markle in a new interview, saying her biracial background “certainly” played a role in the British tabloids’ harsh treatment of her. “I do want to say that the way she’s been treated is inexplicable,” the former Secretary of State told The Sunday Times of London in an interview. “If the explanation is that she’s biracial, then shame on everybody,” Clinton said — adding she believes race is “certainly part of it.”

First of all, whether it’s true or not, why is Hillary Clinton lecturing Brits over their alleged latent racism? It’s as much a non-sequitur as having Boris Johnson or David Cameron drop by to lecture us on whatever wokeness deficiency they might see among Americans. Whether or not it’s factual is almost beside the point. How would they grasp the issue without living here to know the parameters of the issue? It’s cultural imperialism of the kind over which we actually do get lectured by our elites.

Anyway, the charge is almost impossible to verify, plus it ignores decades of rabid coverage and criticism of the royals long before Markle showed up on the scene. British tabloids have hounded royals without shame or ethics at least since Charles courted Diana, and the tabloids literally chased Diana to her death 22 years ago. It’s not difficult to believe that the tabloids are treating Markle unfairly, but they’ve been doing that with royals for a very long time without needing racism as animus. One would imagine that Markle would have understood that before marrying into the highest-profile, most privileged family in the West, if not the world.

And let’s not pretend that the royals aren’t playing the media at the same time. Prince Harry and Princess Meghan have been doing publicity for a show that will air this weekend titled Harry and Meghan: An African Journey, a show that includes exclusive looks at their baby Archie. The show also airs their side of the couple’s fight against the tabloids while at the same time serving as a platform for their self-promotion. If the British tabloids treated anyone else outside of the royal family unfairly, would they also get an ITV Sunday night PR film to set the record straight?

If the royals want to use accusations of racism as a brush-back pitch, that might be one thing. Why Hillary feels the need to inject herself into that feud is impossible to grasp, unless it’s out of solidarity from one self-regarded royal to another.