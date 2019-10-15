In a recent interview, Hunter Biden said that he probably wouldn’t have been asked to be on the board of a Ukrainian energy company if not for his vice president father.

During the exclusive interview with ABC News — which aired Tuesday morning — Biden was asked about his involvement with the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma, which is a major part of the Democrats’ ongoing efforts to impeach President Donald Trump. House Democrats say the president inappropriately pressured the Ukraine government to investigate Biden and Burisma.

“If your last name wasn’t Biden,” ABC anchor Amy Robach asked, “do you think you would’ve been asked to be on the board of Burisma?”

“I don’t know. I don’t know. Probably not,” Biden responded in his Los Angeles home. “I don’t think that there’s a lot of things that would have happened in my life if my last name wasn’t Biden.”

Biden continued, “Because my dad was vice president of the United States. There’s literally nothing, as a young man or as a full grown adult that — my father in some way hasn’t had influence over. It does not serve either one of us.”

[embedded content]

Hunter Biden: Would “Probably Not” Be On Any Foreign Company Boards If Joe Biden Not VP



The 49-year-old Biden has faced criticism that he was asked to be on the board despite a notable lack of experience in the energy industry. Biden responded to those claims elsewhere in the interview, where he pointed to his experience as a board member at Amtrak, the quasi-public American train company, among other ventures.

“I was vice chairman of the board of Amtrak for five years,” Biden said when Robach asked about his qualifications. “I was the chairman of the board of the U.N. World Food Program. I was a lawyer for Boies Schiller Flexner, one of the most prestigious law firms in, in the world.”

The former vice president’s son also took issue with the amount of public scrutiny aimed at his business endeavors when Robach brought up the $50,000 he made per month while working for Burisma.

“Look, I’m a private citizen; one thing that I don’t have to do is sit here and open my kimono as it relates to how much money I make or made or did or didn’t,” Biden said. “But it’s all been reported.”

Robach also asked Biden whether or not he ever thought that taking the position at Burisma was a bad idea, given his father’s position.

“I’m a human, and you know what? Did I make a mistake? Well, maybe in the grand scheme of things, yeah,” he said. “But did I make a mistake based upon some ethical lapse? Absolutely not.”