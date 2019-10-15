One of the stickier moments in Hunter Biden’s exclusive ABC News interview Tuesday occurred when anchor Amy Robach asked the son of presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden about personal things.

“What should people know about Hunter Biden that they don’t know?” she queried.

“Like every single person that I’ve ever known, I have fallen and I’ve gotten up,” Hunter Biden replied. “I’ve done esteemable things and things that have been in my life that I regret. Every single one of those things has brought me exactly to where I am right now, which is probably the best place I’ve ever been in my life. I’ve gone through my own struggles.”

Robach then remarked, “In and out of rehab seven, eight times.”

With that Hunter Biden gave Robach an icy stare and interjected, “Say it nicer to me. ‘Sought treatment for an issue,’ like most people.”

Robach seemingly couldn’t get the reworded question out of her mouth quickly enough as the pair spoke over each other.

“So insensitive,” an annoyed Biden said with a laugh.

“I’m so sorry,” Robach replied.



Hunter Biden on relationship with his dad, addiction battle l ABC News



youtu.be



On that note, who can resist recalling a legendary showdown between Jack Nicholson and Tom Cruise in the military flick “A Few Good Men”?

No, not the “you can’t handle the truth!” scene — this one.

(Content warning: Language):



A Few Good Men – You have to ask me nicely



www.youtube.com



Sure, Hunter Biden might not be as intimidating as Col. Nathan R. Jessep chomping on a cigar, but they both indeed got their way when they wanted their counterparts to speak to them politely.

Anything else?

One of the major points coming from the interview was that Hunter Biden said he probably wouldn’t have been asked to be on the board of a Ukrainian energy company if not for his vice president father.

“If your last name wasn’t Biden, do you think you would’ve been asked to be on the board of Burisma?” Robach asked.

“I don’t know. I don’t know. Probably not,” Biden replied. “I don’t think that there’s a lot of things that would have happened in my life if my last name wasn’t Biden.”