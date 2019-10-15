(Washington Examiner) Hunter Biden believes he could have exercised better judgment before accepting a plum post with a Ukrainian company that’s become central to President Trump’s impeachment inquiry.

“In retrospect, look, I think that it was poor judgment on my part,” Biden, 49, said in an interview with ABC News on Tuesday. “I did nothing wrong at all. However, was it poor judgment to be in the middle of something that is a, it’s a swamp in many ways? Yeah. And so, I take full responsibility for that.”

Biden, the second son of former Vice President Joe Biden, earned $50,000 a month to serve on the board of Burisma Holdings, a natural gas firm, from 2014 to 2019. On Tuesday, while denying doing anything improper, he acknowledged it was “a mistake… in the grand scheme of things.”

