A National Basketball Association team has ended its contract with a company that also worked with the Israel Defense Forces in what could be the next big scandal for the league.

The move comes amid the fallout of the NBA’s apology to China for a tweet of support by the Houston Rockets general manager for the Hong Kong pro-democracy protests.

Breaking News Israel reports the Portland Trail Blazers have joined the left-wing campaign urging companies, governments and others to boycott boycott, divest, and sanction Israel.

BIN reported the Trail Blazers have severed ties with Beaverton, Oregon-based manufacturer Leupold, which provides sniper rifle scopes to the Israel Defense Forces.

Trail Blazers CEO Chris McGowan insisted the sponsorship agreement was not renewed based on business factors, not “external pressure.”

However, BIN noted that pro-BDS groups that called for the end of the “Hometown Hero” partnership with the team included the Portland chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace, Portland Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), Lutherans for Justice in the Holy Land and Portland’s Resistance.

B’nai B’rith International spokesman Charles Kaufman said a “group of radical activists” were behind the move.

“The meager attendance at their protest rally, which the co-chairwoman of the Portland Democratic Socialists of America says drew between 30 and 40 people, shows the movement’s disorganization and lack of support,” Kaufman said.

“We are disappointed that the Portland Trail Blazers did not ignore this attempt at bullying the team into cutting ties with Leupold & Stevens because of its relationship with one of America’s allies.”

AFP reported NBA superstar LeBron James’ has been accused of turning “a blind eye to Chinese repression” and “parroting communist propaganda” after he rebuked Houston Rockets GM Darryl Morley.

“China is running torture camps and you know it,” said Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.