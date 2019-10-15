Based on Fiona Hill’s closed-door testimony yesterday, John Bolton was not happy with various administration figures’ attempts to lean on Ukraine authorities to investigate Joe Biden.

We can expect the former National Security Advisor to talk about this and more in his forthcoming book.

Moreover, based on a scoop at the Daily Beast today, Trump believes Bolton has been behind some of the Ukraine leaks.

Daily Caller deputy editor Arthur Bloom and Christian Datoc talk over the latest in the saga of the mustachioed hawk’s fall-out with the White House.

