A documentary about Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson has reportedly been canceled in multiple locations amid complaints and threats of violence from left-wing activists.

“The Rise Of Jordan Peterson” was recently canceled in locations such as Toronto and Brooklyn, according to a piece published Monday by The Stranger. Now, a Portland showing is in jeopardy after a pastor who had been preparing to screen the film at his church received threats of violence. (RELATED: Andy Ngo Makes CNN Appearance After Antifa Assault)

“Fair warning,” a threat directed at the pastor published Monday reads. “Several community organizations are planning to shut down your showing of the Jordan Peterson propaganda film. While many of us aren’t Christian and some even flat-out condemn the religion, we do not want any harm to come to your place of worship or those within.”

“However, we cannot allow fascism to continue to rise and will not tolerate its presence in our city, whether it is on the streets or on the waterfront or in a church,” the complaint continued. “Do the right thing. As much as we joke about it, we really don’t want to have to bring out the guillotine to fix society.”

Peterson, a professor and YouTube sensation, became a popular figure in recent years, but also reviled by many on the left. He appeared to become prominent after he voiced his opposition to a Canadian law that makes it a hate crime to refer to a transgender person by using the wrong gender pronoun. (RELATED: Beto Claims Trans Women Of Color Killed With ‘Complete Impunity’)

Peterson has been repeatedly protested on college campuses and other speaking tours. He lost a visiting fellowship this past summer at the University of Cambridge following backlash from students and faculty.

“I thought collaboration would be in our mutual interest,” Peterson told the Daily Caller at the time. “Divinity schools are trying desperately hard in the modern world to retain their credibility, authority, and voice, and I don’t think there is a phenomena comparable to what happened when I released my lectures on Genesis.”