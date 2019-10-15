Hunter Biden is being “tone deaf” concerning the reasons he and a longtime associate of former Secretary of State John Kerry were added to the board of a Ukrainian oil and gas corporation, Republican strategist Karl Rove said Tuesday.

“I heard somebody who could acknowledge the simple fact that the reason that Devin Archer and Hunter Biden were added to the Burisma board was that his business partner was a longtime associate of John Kerry and he was the son of the vice president of the United States,” Rove said on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” about Biden’s ABC News interview.

Rove, the former deputy chief of staff for ex-President George W. Bush, pointed out that he’d had experience in Russia and the region, as he was on the board overseeing Radio Free Europe in the former Soviet Union, and he knows that Biden and Archer were added to the Burisma board because of their connections, not their experience.

“The whole message to the central government in Kiev was ‘don’t mess with Burisma because we’ve got stroke with Washington, D.C.,'” said Rove. Biden “was tone-deaf. Same with China. What experience did he have in running an investment fund and how do you get a $1.5 billion dollar equity stake if you don’t have any experience in running businesses or running an investment fund? Because you are the vice president’s son.”

Biden, the son of now-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, also served on many boards, but Rove said many of those were volunteer efforts.

“Everybody is entitled to make a living,” said Rove. “The question is, sometimes you stretch it and he clearly stretched it in my opinion in Ukraine and clearly stretched it in China. These things would not have been available to him if he was not the son of the vice president of the United States.”