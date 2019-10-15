Kate Middleton absolutely turned heads Tuesday when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping emerald green dress for a dinner in Pakistan.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as stunning as ever in the long-sleeve, sparkling floor-length number as she joined Prince William ahead of a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan in Islamabad.

She completed the incredible look with her hair partly pulled back and silver high heels.

To say she looked amazing would be an understatement.

Earlier in the day, the duchess got everyone's attention when she showed up in a gorgeous green and white top and pants combo for a lunch with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan at his residence.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended an official meeting and lunch with Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI in Islamabad. #RoyalVisitPakistan,” a tweet from Kensington Palace read.

Middleton’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted before. During this trip she has looked terrific at every stop. One outfit that also stands out, would be the royal blue shalwar kameez that she wore for her her various engagements Tuesday.

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.