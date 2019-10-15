On Monday’s episode of “The Andrew Klavan Show,” Klavan talks about CNN’s woke LGBT town hall. Video and partial transcript below:

[Last week the Democrats had] this gay town hall. It’s a disaster. I mean, just to give you a good — it was a while ago, so I don’t play too much of it, but I do want to play this one minute. This woman — a guy who says he’s a woman — who called himself Blossom Brown, steals the microphone from somebody asking a scripted question and starts screaming that CNN is killing transgender people.

BROWN: I don’t want to take this away from you, but let me tell you something: Black trans women are being killed in this country, and CNN, you have erased black trans women for the last time. Let me tell you something. Black trans women are dying, our lives matter! I am an extraordinary black trans woman! I deserve to be here! My black trans sisters that are here: I am tired! I am so tired! I was just sitting there, and this [unintelligible shouting]. LEMON: Ma’am. BROWN: This not just about black trans women! LEMON: Ma’am. BROWN: This about black trans brothers too! LEMON: Ma’am. BROWN: I’m going to say what I’m going to say! I’m going to say what I’m going to say! LEMON: No, no come here. I just want to ask you something. Come here. Tell me I want you to — what’s your name? BROWN: Blossom C. Brown. Google me! LEMON: Blossom, let me ask you something. BROWN: Please Google me! LEMON: Blossom thank you, let me tell you something. No, don’t come on the stage, and may I have the mic? BROWN: Okay, okay.

So, if I were a serious activist for the black community, who actually cared about the black community,I would be asking why there’s no town hall for the children in Chicago, where people are being shot — I think it’s hundreds of people have been shot this year in this. This person is talking about, I guess the 20 black trans people who have been killed, and we don’t even know if they were killed in hate crimes, we don’t know if that’s the reason.

This is the whole problem with identity politics. It focuses everything on the wrong things all the time. I think if Ta-Nehisi Coates, this guy who gets all these awards and prizes for writing that we need to have reparations for black people, and I thought, Does Ta-Nehisi Coates ever wonder why white people are giving him awards for that?

Reparations makes white elites feel great, but it doesn’t do a damn thing to make black children more competitive with white elite children. Doesn’t do a d*** thing for that. It’s not gonna change that equation in any way, shape, or form. So for white elites, it’s a win-win. They get to feel guilty without doing any kind of penance, and it’s not going to hurt their kids in the job market when black kids get an actual education and are not being shot at and actually rise up and become competitive in the marketplace. So it’s like, that’s why they give Ta-Nehisi Coates money, because identity politics takes your attention away from the things that are real. …

Let’s just take one look at Pete Buttigieg apologizing for being gay, but not gay enough.

BUTTIGIEG: I’m very mindful of the fact that my experience as a gay man, but as a white cisgender gay man, means that there are dimensions — for example, of what it’s like to be a black trans woman — that I do not personally understand. But I also think that diversity within the LGBTQ-plus community is part of what we have to offer right now. Our country is so torn apart, we’re so fragmented, and here we have the LGBTQ-plus world that is everywhere. We are in every state, every community, whether folks realize it or not in every family, and that means we can also have the power to build bridges.

Does this strike you like the Democrats have built bridges? Does it strike you that they’re bringing people together? Or does it strike you that we’re all on each other’s at each other’s throats because of this identity politics? The thing about progressivism, is that it has to progress. So you’re never woke enough. There’s absolutely no reward for being woke, because they’re progressing. [If you] didn’t progressive, three seconds later you’ve got [something] to apologize for. A year ago Pete Buttigieg was a minority. He was a poor, abused, gay guy and now he’s got to apologize because he’s cisgender, h’s not gay enough.

I mean, that is the way this always this progressivism always works, and it privileges the young. It privileges the most ignorant, stupid, foolish people among us — the young, who don’t know anything, who haven’t lived. You don’t have the experience, they’re always going to be more progressive, they’re always going to progressed beyond the older people, so the older people always have to listen to the young, which is always a mistake.

