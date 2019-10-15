NBA star LeBron James has clarified his critical comments about Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey’s tweet supporting Hong Kong protestors after getting a backlash on social media.

“I don’t want to get into a word or sentence feud with Daryl Morey, but I believe he wasn’t educated on the situation at hand, and he spoke,” the LosAngeles Lakers star said on Monday, in response to a question about Morey’s tweet, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He went on to say Morey could have caused harm with his remark.

James’ comments, which came not long after his team returned from a pre-season trip to China and just before they played a pre-season game with the Golden State Warriors, were met with criticism from a large number of Twitter users, including two U.S. senators.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., wrote: “It’s sad to see him join the chorus kowtowing to Communist China & putting profits over human rights for Hong Kong.”

Sen. Josh Hawley, D-Mo., added, “Having just been in Hong Kong – on the streets & with the protestors – this kind of garbage is hard to take. LeBron, are YOU educated on “the situation”? Why don’t you go to Hong Kong? Why don’t you meet the people there risking their lives for their most basic liberties.”

“Let me clear up the confusion,” James said in the first of two tweets a few hours after the game with the Golden State Warriors ended. “I do not believe there was any consideration for the consequences and ramifications of the tweet. I’m not discussing the substance. Others can talk about that.”

He added: “My team and this league just went through a difficult week. I think people need to understand what a tweet or statement can do to others.”