The NFL should be ashamed of its officiating Monday night when the Green Bay Packers beat the Detroit Lions 23-22.

On two different plays in the fourth quarter, the refs threw bogus illegal hands to the face flags on Trey Flowers. One flag resulted in Green Bay getting a touchdown and the other one allowed them to kick the game-winning field goal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the horrific officiating decisions below.

Here are the two “hands to the face” penalties called against Lions DE Trey Flowers in the 4th quarter #DETvsGB pic.twitter.com/fWCFCccJzg — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) October 15, 2019

There are literally no words to describe those two flags. On one of the hands to the face penalties, Flowers is literally getting drilled in the face mask by a Packers player!

You literally couldn’t make this stuff up if you tried! It couldn’t possibly get worse, right? Well, do I have some news for you.

There was another Lions player who got his face mask rocked by a Packers player during one of the penalties on Flowers.

Looks like there was an illegal hands to the face on one of those Trey Flowers plays… but it was on the Packers #Packers #Lions #MNF pic.twitter.com/Z4IZZRYkWi — John Breech (@johnbreech) October 15, 2019

The NFL should honestly be ashamed. There’s simply no other way to put it. The Packers didn’t win that game. The refs gave it to them.

I don’t know what Aaron Rodgers has on Roger Goodell, but it must be pretty damn good to result in bogus calls like those two in the fourth quarter on Flowers.

I hate blaming the refs, I really think it’s lazy and irrational. But the Lions were jabbed hard tonight multiple times. “Hands to the face” pic.twitter.com/wCtBGlQJJt — Ian Wharton (@NFLFilmStudy) October 15, 2019

As a lifelong Lions fan, I guess this is just the latest example of the NFL trying to screw us. We taste a little success, and the league just can’t have that.

I’m proud of the way my guys fought. Could we have done better? Yes. Could we have put this game away with touchdowns instead of field goals? Yes, but that’s not the point.

The refs gifted the Packers 10 points. You can see my official statement on the whole situation below.

[embedded content]