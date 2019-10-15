On Monday’s episode of “Pat Gray Unleashed,” Jeff Fisher and Keith Malinak discussed how much money the United States spends on foreign aid to countries across the globe.

In this clip, Congressman Thomas Massey from Kentucky tweeted a chart from HowMuch.net with a breakdown by country.

According to USAID, Afghanistan receives the most aid from the United States, followed by Iraq coming in a close second. Here is the breakdown of the top ten countries receiving the most assistance from the U.S.:

Afghanistan: $5.7 billion Iraq: $3.7 billion Israel: $3.2 billion Jordan: $1.5 billion Egypt: $1.5 billion Ethiopia: $1.1 billion Kenya: $1.1 billion South Sudan: $924 million Syria: $891 million Nigeria: $ 852 million

According to the chart, the U.S. gives foreign aid both North Korea and the Ukraine. North Korea receives $3.5 million while Ukraine receives $507 million in aid, annually.

