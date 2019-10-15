“Why should I watch a fourth debate with these losers?” you’re asking yourself. “I’ve seen this show three times already.” Eh, not really. Not like this. Nate Silver ably summarizes how much has changed for all three members of the top tier since the last debate in September:
I'm looking forward to tonight's debate more than some of the previous ones because each of the top 3 candidates is dealing with something new:
Warren: 1st debate as the perceived frontrunner
Biden: 1st debate since Ukraine
Sanders: 1st since heart attackhttps://t.co/q5sgzpwjBp
— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) October 15, 2019
The news cycle]]